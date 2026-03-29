STAR TREK AS A DRAMA? It’s an idea so crazy, it just might work — as it did during the original series’ brilliant first season:
They made Starfleet Academy instead of this. pic.twitter.com/IkMLSyUNvA
— RazörFist (@RAZ0RFIST) March 29, 2026
STAR TREK AS A DRAMA? It’s an idea so crazy, it just might work — as it did during the original series’ brilliant first season:
They made Starfleet Academy instead of this. pic.twitter.com/IkMLSyUNvA
— RazörFist (@RAZ0RFIST) March 29, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.