HE’S NOT WRONG:
Nick Cannon Calls the Democratic Party "the Party of the KKK" https://t.co/K78ZDV6yC9
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 29, 2026
Even the History Channel concurs:
HE’S NOT WRONG:
Nick Cannon Calls the Democratic Party "the Party of the KKK" https://t.co/K78ZDV6yC9
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 29, 2026
Even the History Channel concurs:
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