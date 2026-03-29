CHANGE: E.U. to Tighten Borders, Increase Illegal Migrant Deportations.

The E.U. move to tighten migration policies comes after right-wing parties took power in some countries in 2024, taking office on a promise to closely monitor borders and those who would cross them illegally.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said the new measures will prevent a repeat of the 2015 crisis caused by Syria’s civil war, when about one million people arrived to seek asylum with Germany leading the way.

“We have learnt the lessons of the past. And today, we are better equipped,” von der Leyen has said.

The new policies, known as the Pact on Migration and Asylum, go into effect on June 12. AP reports Italy is providing the model.