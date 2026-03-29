AS WELL-FUNDED AS THESE COMMIE GROUPS ARE, YOU’D THINK THEY COULD AFFORD TO HIRE SOME ACTUAL TALENT:
This Temu Schoolhouse Rock should have retired decades ago.
— NOfPlus (@OfPlus) March 29, 2026
AS WELL-FUNDED AS THESE COMMIE GROUPS ARE, YOU’D THINK THEY COULD AFFORD TO HIRE SOME ACTUAL TALENT:
This Temu Schoolhouse Rock should have retired decades ago.
— NOfPlus (@OfPlus) March 29, 2026
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