GREAT LOW ACID COFFEE: Puroroast sent Glenn some of the French Roast to try and as usual, I wanted to try it too. I have had trouble drinking coffee in the past because it always caused stomach pain so I thought “Why Not?” Even one of my health providers told me to give it a try. I’m glad I did. It is like night and day with no stomach pain but even more amazing is the great bold taste that is smooth at the same time. I actually like it better than my regular coffee. If you have reflux or stomach issues, give it a try. Highly recommended.