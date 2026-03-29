PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: Tony Blair says the Left has to end its ‘unholy alliance’ with Islamists to stamp out anti-Semitism.
‘Progressive’ politicians are failing to tackle leftwing anti-Semitism because they won’t tackle the ‘unholy alliance’ between parts of their movement and hardline Islamists, Tony Blair has warned.
The former prime minister said that figures on the left are failing to confront extremists who see all Jews as supporters of Israel and the Netanyahu regime and therefore ‘fair game’ for violence and intimidation in the wake of the Israeli war in Gaza.
His intervention comes after an arson attack that destroyed four Jewish community ambulances in Golders Green, north London, last week.
Sir Tony, who is now involved with Donald Trump‘s Board of Peace initiative, said that while people were free to criticise Israel for its actions in killing thousands, they were failing criticise the Hamas terror attack which triggered the war, and the groups actions during the fighting.
Writing for CBS chief executive Bari Weiss’s The Free Press blog, he said: ‘The problem is that, under pressure from party activists and parts of the Muslim community, many progressive politicians who do sincerely reject anti-Semitism are not making these arguments, and failing to take head-on this literally ”unholy alliance” between parts of the Left and Islamists in our own societies whose ideology leads inexorably to anti-Semitism.
‘Because failure to do so creates the climate in which, even if anti-Semitism is not explicitly condoned, it flourishes.’
He also warned that ‘without a challenge to the ideology that encourages anti-Semitism, while clothing it in indignation at the human cost of war, incidents like the one with the ambulances will continue to the shame of our society.’
That’s nice. But it was Tony Blair’s Labour Party that created the conditions in which antisemitism flourishes in 21st century England: Labour wanted mass immigration to make UK more multicultural, says former adviser.
The huge increases in migrants over the last decade were partly due to a politically motivated attempt by ministers to radically change the country and “rub the Right’s nose in diversity”, according to Andrew Neather, a former adviser to Tony Blair, Jack Straw and David Blunkett.
He said Labour’s relaxation of controls was a deliberate plan to “open up the UK to mass migration” but that ministers were nervous and reluctant to discuss such a move publicly for fear it would alienate its “core working class vote”.
As a result, the public argument for immigration concentrated instead on the economic benefits and need for more migrants.
Critics said the revelations showed a “conspiracy” within Government to impose mass immigration for “cynical” political reasons.
Mr Neather was a speech writer who worked in Downing Street for Tony Blair and in the Home Office for Jack Straw and David Blunkett, in the early 2000s.
—The London Telegraph, October 23rd, 2009.