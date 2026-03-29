PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: Tony Blair says the Left has to end its ‘unholy alliance’ with Islamists to stamp out anti-Semitism.

‘Progressive’ politicians are failing to tackle leftwing anti-Semitism because they won’t tackle the ‘unholy alliance’ between parts of their movement and hardline Islamists, Tony Blair has warned.

The former prime minister said that figures on the left are failing to confront extremists who see all Jews as supporters of Israel and the Netanyahu regime and therefore ‘fair game’ for violence and intimidation in the wake of the Israeli war in Gaza.

His intervention comes after an arson attack that destroyed four Jewish community ambulances in Golders Green, north London, last week.

Sir Tony, who is now involved with Donald Trump‘s Board of Peace initiative, said that while people were free to criticise Israel for its actions in killing thousands, they were failing criticise the Hamas terror attack which triggered the war, and the groups actions during the fighting.

Writing for CBS chief executive Bari Weiss’s The Free Press blog, he said: ‘The problem is that, under pressure from party activists and parts of the Muslim community, many progressive politicians who do sincerely reject anti-Semitism are not making these arguments, and failing to take head-on this literally ”unholy alliance” between parts of the Left and Islamists in our own societies whose ideology leads inexorably to anti-Semitism.

‘Because failure to do so creates the climate in which, even if anti-Semitism is not explicitly condoned, it flourishes.’

He also warned that ‘without a challenge to the ideology that encourages anti-Semitism, while clothing it in indignation at the human cost of war, incidents like the one with the ambulances will continue to the shame of our society.’