SICK:
She ripped that one off from the anti-regime protesters who are currently being raped and murdered by Basij. https://t.co/LMr1n1P5M2
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) March 29, 2026
SICK:
She ripped that one off from the anti-regime protesters who are currently being raped and murdered by Basij. https://t.co/LMr1n1P5M2
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) March 29, 2026
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