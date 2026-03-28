OR BEING HANGED BY AN IRANIAN CONSTRUCTION CRANE:
That's hurtful.
Less so than the rooftop treatment, I imagine. Still, hurtful. https://t.co/2OJEemhHQt
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) March 28, 2026
OR BEING HANGED BY AN IRANIAN CONSTRUCTION CRANE:
That's hurtful.
Less so than the rooftop treatment, I imagine. Still, hurtful. https://t.co/2OJEemhHQt
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) March 28, 2026
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