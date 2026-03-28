CANDY CRUSH! Thieves make off with 12 tons of KitKat chocolate bars.
Twelve tons of KitKat chocolate bars went missing in Europe last week after thieves made off with the truck transporting them, Swiss food giant Nestle said on Saturday.
KitKat, which is made by Nestle, said the truck carrying 413,793 bars of its new range set off from central Italy to distribute the chocolate throughout Europe, but never reached its scheduled final destination in Poland.
The vehicle and the merchandise remain unaccounted for.
Though the suspects should be pretty easy to spot:
https://t.co/2ylOhXd3Yq pic.twitter.com/vqDaZa9Qvw
— ᐱ ᑎ ᑐ ᒋ ᕮ ᒍ (@Andr3jH) March 28, 2026
Another movie version proposed here:
“You’ve got ten seconds, go.”
“It’s HEAT by way of Willy Wonka.”
“Here’s $80M, get Chalamet.” https://t.co/KTsZLDmBl5
— Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) March 28, 2026