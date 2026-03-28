DEEP SCHIFF:

I am not kidding Hillary promised Shifty the CIA DIRECTOR job Schiff got angry that President Trump won and he Shifty didn’t become the CIA Director so he started plotting against the President He started off by leaking fake but classified information that President Trump’s… https://t.co/awC1n1XBNQ pic.twitter.com/ODeCSq9JIx — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) March 27, 2026

Last year, PJM’s Matt Margolis wrote: Exposed: How Hillary Planned to Reward Schiff for Undermining Trump.

Investigative reporter Catherine Herridge has not only released FBI reports that reveal that Rep. Eric Swalwell, another Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, was also a habitual leaker of classified information, even receiving warnings from the FBI to be more cautious. The reports also indicate that had Clinton won the 2016 election, she would likely have rewarded Schiff for his efforts by appointing him CIA director, a testament to their deep ties and shared political objectives.

As Mark Steyn wrote in 2005 upon the announcement that FBI man Mark Felt was Woodward and Bernstein’s “Deep Throat,” memorably played by Hal Holbrook in 1976’s All the President’s Men:

Now we learn that Deep Throat was not, in fact, Alexander Haig, David Gergen, Pat Buchanan or Len Garment, but a disaffected sidekick of J Edgar Hoover, an old-school G-man embittered at being passed over for the Director’s job when the big guy keeled over after half-a-century in harness. And, whatever Mark Felt’s motives, it wasn’t because of a distaste over illegal break-ins: at the FBI, he himself had authorized illegal burglaries at the homes of friends and family of various leftists. Oh, dear. Like the Star Wars wrap-up, “How Mark Felt Became Deep Throat” feels small and mean after three decades of the awesome dramatic burden placed upon it. The nobility of the Watergate myth – in which media boomers and generations of journalism-school ethics bores have invested so much – seems cheapened and tarnished by this last plot twist.

And if the above is true as well, it explains so many of Schiff’s antics over the past decade.