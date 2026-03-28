OH, TO BE IN ENGLAND: Moment defense secretary ’embarrassingly’ struggles to name navy fleet size.

The figure, which is down from previous published total of 23, was claimed to be inaccurate by defence analyst Francis Tusa. LBC has contacted the Ministry of Defence for the official figure.

Speaking with Nick following Healey’s comments, Ms Tusa told LBC he was ‘flabbergasted’ by his response. The government has faced criticism over its sluggish deployment of HMS Dragon to defend British troops stationed on Cyprus, after British bases were hit by Iranian drone strikes at the start of March.

This must be part of that “managed decline” that the Brits talk about so much:

They never saw Trump coming. They never thought that anybody would make them pay for their own defense. The UK and NATO just expected the U.S. taxpayers to pay for their military defense forever. Now they are defenseless and broke. Reality hitting them right in the face. https://t.co/qaTQcPHZwl — JoeLange (@JoeLang51440671) March 28, 2026

Related: How the Royal Navy shrank to its smallest ‘since English Civil War.’