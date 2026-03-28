March 28, 2026

OH, TO BE IN ENGLAND: Moment defense secretary ’embarrassingly’ struggles to name navy fleet size.

The figure, which is down from previous published total of 23, was claimed to be inaccurate by defence analyst Francis Tusa.

LBC has contacted the Ministry of Defence for the official figure.
Speaking with Nick following Healey’s comments, Ms Tusa told LBC he was ‘flabbergasted’ by his response.

The government has faced criticism over its sluggish deployment of HMS Dragon to defend British troops stationed on Cyprus, after British bases were hit by Iranian drone strikes at the start of March.

This must be part of that “managed decline” that the Brits talk about so much:

Related: How the Royal Navy shrank to its smallest ‘since English Civil War.’

Posted at 12:14 pm by Ed Driscoll