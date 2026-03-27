SPITTING IMAGES: Back in 2007, Glenn wrote about the left’s efforts to memory hole their predecessors’ spitting on American soldiers after they returned home to America from Vietnam in the late ’60s and early 1970s: Jason Van Steenwyk looks at efforts to erase history.

UPDATE: In the comments, a reference to Bob Greene’s The Homecoming, which is described this way by Library Journal: “Were you ever spat upon when you returned home to the United States?” asked syndicated columnist Greene of the Vietnam veterans among his readership. He received over 1000 letters in reply, many recounting specific details of just such a painfully remembered incident. Evidently this recollection of “hippies” (as they are often called in the letters) spitting on combat veterans has become one of the war’s most unpleasant, enduring images. This would seem to pose problems for the new crowd of spitting-denialists, though they will no doubt manage to maintain their unbelief.

Today’s leftists melting down upon seeing ICE agents in airports also poses problems for the spitting denialists, if there are any still left: ICE Agents at This Airport Had the Perfect Reaction to Lefty Screeching About ‘Fascist Foot Soldiers.’

White liberal is so angry that those Black men won't obey him. — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 27, 2026

One leftist was so angry at seeing ICE at the baggage carousel that he (checks notes) smashed his own sunglasses and iPhone in response:

As for the rest of us: