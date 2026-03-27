THE CORBYNIZATION OF LEFTIST BRITISH POLITICS CONTINUES APACE: Green activists called Jews ‘abominations’ in leaked WhatsApp chat.

Green Party activists described Jewish people as “an abomination to this planet” in anti-Semitic WhatsApp messages, The Telegraph can reveal. One member of the Greens for Palestine group, a Left-wing faction in the Green Party, said Jews “murder, bomb and starve” children. Another claimed the arson attack on four ambulances owned by a Jewish charity in Golders Green, north London, on Monday had been a “false flag” operation, suggesting it could have been carried out by Jewish people. A Green council candidate shared posts on social media, making the same claim. The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) said its lawyers were investigating the activists’ remarks. It said views expressed in the Greens for Palestine group chat were “straight out of Nazi Germany”. Labour urged Zack Polanski, the Green Party leader, to take action against those involved, saying the growing evidence of anti-Semitism within the party was “deeply troubling”. The Conservatives said the language was “utterly appalling”.

Meanwhile in the Colonies: Rise of the leftist groypers.

Last month, Ana Kasparian, executive producer of the progressive YouTube channel The Young Turks (6.5 million subs), tweeted out “Hey, bitch, the goyim are waking the fuck up. Deal with it.” Ana, like many other chronically online leftists, has been making increasingly obsessive anti-Israel content since October 7. So obsessive, in fact, that it led Jillian Michaels, a co-host of Ana’s panel show Her Take, to storm off set in the middle of production saying “I don’t know how every show ends up being about ‘how do we bash Israel?’ This is not for me, I am not interested in this.” “MAGA communist” influencer Jackson Hinkle likes to use the same phrase as Kasparian with his millions of followers. Examples include, “ Goyim , do not complain. You must die for Israel,” “Now goyim , it’s time to die for Israel,” and “ Goyim , don’t ask questions.” This is copied in even harsher languages by the “American Communist party,” a political formation that seems to be less a real party than a social media grift. There are multiple factors driving the groyperfication of the online left. But it can’t be denied that there is increasing acceptance of anti-Semitic tropes by a subset of leftists and influencers. Nick Fuentes and his digital army of fans, “the Groypers,” have revamped anti-Semitic tropes for the digital era. Now, online leftists are using that same rhetoric. Of course, left-wing anti-Semitism goes back decades: Stalin carried out Jewish purges and Brezhnev had vast quantities of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion printed in Arabic and distributed throughout the region to counter Israel.

And then there was that ideology that attempted to spread socialism nationally, and in a surprisingly environmentally-friendly way: Rupert Darwall on the Alarming Roots of Environmentalism.