WATCHING THE VEGAN SAUSAGE GET MADE: Public Health Officials Lied, Hypocrisy Ruled, Trust Died: Brutal X Thread Conor Friedersdorf Walked Into.

Conor Friedersdorf is a staff writer for The Atlantic. He’s very perplexed and came to X in hope of some answers. He got them although it is probably not what he expected.

A question for everyone: survey data suggests that by the end of the Covid-19 emergency trust in public health institutions had decreased significantly. If you are among the people who reacted that way, why specifically? I'm hoping for long, diverse, individualized answers. — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) March 26, 2026

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He's going to quote a bunch of you in his hit piece about "conspiracy theorists" you know. — GigaMeteoryan🇺🇸 (@GigaMeteoryan) March 27, 2026

Flashback: At the Apex of the Pivot.

Evergreen: