March 28, 2026

WATCHING THE VEGAN SAUSAGE GET MADE: Public Health Officials Lied, Hypocrisy Ruled, Trust Died: Brutal X Thread Conor Friedersdorf Walked Into.

Conor Friedersdorf is a staff writer for The Atlantic. He’s very perplexed and came to X in hope of some answers. He got them although it is probably not what he expected.

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Flashback: At the Apex of the Pivot.

Evergreen:

 

Posted at 7:14 am by Ed Driscoll