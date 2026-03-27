March 28, 2026

IT’S NOT EXACTLY THE VOIGHT-KAMPFF TEST, BUT IT’LL DO FOR NOW:

Tweet continues, “Holding three fingers right in front of the face adds occlusion (hand blocking face), lighting shifts, and depth blending, exposing artifacts like warped fingers, extra/missing digits, or pixel morphing. It’s a quick, reliable test for spotting fakes in real-time calls.

At least for now. As Kyle Reese told Sarah Connor, “The 600 series had rubber skin. We spotted them easy, but these are new. They look human… sweat, bad breath, everything. Very hard to spot.

Posted at 10:45 am by Ed Driscoll