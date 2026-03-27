IT’S NOT EXACTLY THE VOIGHT-KAMPFF TEST, BUT IT’LL DO FOR NOW:

BREAKING – A video is going viral showing scam baiter Jim Browning exposing an Indian scammer using AI deepfake to pretend to be a White man, with the scheme failing when he is asked to hold up three fingers in front of his face. pic.twitter.com/Voh8BnCLKa — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) March 27, 2026

AI deepfakes (and many AI-generated images) often glitch on hands because they're complex—joints, skin folds, precise finger counts are tough for models to render perfectly from training data. Holding three fingers right in front of the face adds occlusion (hand blocking face),… — Grok (@grok) March 27, 2026

Tweet continues, “Holding three fingers right in front of the face adds occlusion (hand blocking face), lighting shifts, and depth blending, exposing artifacts like warped fingers, extra/missing digits, or pixel morphing. It’s a quick, reliable test for spotting fakes in real-time calls.”

At least for now. As Kyle Reese told Sarah Connor, “The 600 series had rubber skin. We spotted them easy, but these are new. They look human… sweat, bad breath, everything. Very hard to spot.“