QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:

I actually think he lost a lot, like his entire base, which explains why Deliver Me From Nowhere flopped. All that's left are either the Jersey die-hards or the MSNBC/Obama boomer crowd. https://t.co/Xp7HwTgT2z — Sasha Stone (@realsashastone) March 27, 2026

As “Miami” Steve Van Zandt told the London Times in 2024, “‘When Bruce got vocal behind the Democrats, we probably lost half the audience. There’s nowhere we can’t do business.’ But some places feel like enemy territory now? ‘A little bit, yeah. We’re ten times bigger in Europe. We might play six stadiums in America and sixty in Europe.’”

Not that Van Zandt is eager to mend fences with the Boss’s former base: Steven Van Zandt Is Bruce Springsteen’s Guitarist. He Hates You. He Wants You Dead.

Earlier from Sasha Stone: Springsteen Lashes Out After Biopic Flops.