FACE, MEET PALM:
New York Times promoting a homemade matzoh recipe that isn't kosher for passover is definitely on the nose pic.twitter.com/c02LJg1P5P
— Yoni Freedhoff 🤟 (@YoniFreedhoff) March 27, 2026
FACE, MEET PALM:
New York Times promoting a homemade matzoh recipe that isn't kosher for passover is definitely on the nose pic.twitter.com/c02LJg1P5P
— Yoni Freedhoff 🤟 (@YoniFreedhoff) March 27, 2026
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