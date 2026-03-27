FLORIDA MAN FRIDAY [VIP]: This Is Exactly What I Said Would Happen if They Shut Down TSA. “It’s time for your much-needed break from the serious news, and this week, we’ll learn the number airplanes you can break into in a single day, how to piss off an Airbnb owner, and what they think of modern art Down Under.”
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