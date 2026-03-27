UNEXPECTEDLY: Colleges drop remedial math, students drop math courses. “Starting all students in college-level math was supposed to speed their path to a degree, writes Katherine Mangan in the Chronicle of Higher Education. Instead of starting in no-credit remedial math, poorly prepared students are placed in college-level classes and offered a corequisite ‘math lab’ or extra catch-up class to learn missing skills. But the short cut is not working for many unprepared students, she writes. They end up taking longer because they keep flunking math.”