PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:
This is one of the most perfect things the internet has ever created.
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 27, 2026
PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:
This is one of the most perfect things the internet has ever created.
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 27, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.