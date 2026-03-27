HOW IT STARTED: Gov. Newsom courts touts California as the ‘freedom state.’

—The L.A. Times, August 3rd, 2022.

How It’s Going: Gavin Newsom floats idea of mandatory national service.

During a taped interview at John’s Grill in San Francisco, Politico’s Jonathan Martin asked Newsom whether the US should adopt compulsory military service or some form of volunteer obligations.

“I think we have to look at ways we can frame a responsibility to serve for a year, 6 months minimum — year, 18 months,” said Newsom, who did not serve in the US military.

He added: “This notion of shared experiences — I don’t know how else you get this country back together.”