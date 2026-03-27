HOW IT STARTED: Gov. Newsom courts touts California as the ‘freedom state.’
—The L.A. Times, August 3rd, 2022.
How It’s Going: Gavin Newsom floats idea of mandatory national service.
During a taped interview at John’s Grill in San Francisco, Politico’s Jonathan Martin asked Newsom whether the US should adopt compulsory military service or some form of volunteer obligations.
“I think we have to look at ways we can frame a responsibility to serve for a year, 6 months minimum — year, 18 months,” said Newsom, who did not serve in the US military.
He added: “This notion of shared experiences — I don’t know how else you get this country back together.”
—The California Post, yesterday.
While Martin raised the topic of compulsory military service, perhaps Newsom has another kind of shared service in mind. Flashback t0 2019: Marianne Williamson wants a national mandatory service for people ages 18-26 to combat climate change.
In any case, perhaps Newsom needs to recheck his polling data on this issue:
Related: VDH on GCN:
Victor Davis Hansen gives a brutal rundown of Newsom's history and how he has destroyed California
– Never had a private job that he got on his own
– A creation of the Getty family and his well-connected parents
– Been in office for 30 years
– Overseen disastrous programs like… pic.twitter.com/R5Rh2yFBZq
— jay plemons (@jayplemons) March 27, 2026