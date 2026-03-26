NOT ANTI-WAR, MERELY ON THE OTHER SIDE:
the tragedy of our world is that this person felt comfortable writing this and a magazine felt comfortable publishing it
— Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) March 25, 2026
NOT ANTI-WAR, MERELY ON THE OTHER SIDE:
the tragedy of our world is that this person felt comfortable writing this and a magazine felt comfortable publishing it
— Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) March 25, 2026
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