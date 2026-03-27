BEEGE WELBORN HAS A TWOFER OF GOOD STUFF FROM THE ANTIPODES TODAY.

From NZ: Nut Zeroes: Kiwis Are Up a Creek in 3 Weeks and Nearly No Diesel in the Land Down Under. “In New Zealand, fascist former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, besides taking away every last firearm in the country and locking up every living soul as she indulged her dictatorial COVID powers during the pandemic, also set the island on its merry way to net zero and disaster by declaring a ‘global climate emergency.'”

You’ll never guess what happened next.

And a related item from Australia: You Can Still Hum ‘Leavin’ on a Jet Plane’ From Anywhere…But Australia. “Neither does the fact that successive Australian governments have never once maintained fuel reserves at the level needed in case this very thing happened, even as they marched into a climate cult Kool-Aid event.”

20 years ago, there was talk of the Anglosphere as a loose alliance of like-minded peoples bringing peace and prosperity to the world. But aside from the US — and us only barely — the rest of the English-speaking world seems to have lost its damned minds.