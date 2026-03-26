ROBERT SPENCER: Dem Who Claimed Murdered Girl Startled Killer Wants You to Know She Herself is the Real Victim.

One of the most revolting aspects of the terrible story of the murder of Sheridan Gorman was the reaction of Chicago Alderwoman Maria Hadden, who is, of course, a Democrat. Gorman was a freshman at Loyola University Chicago who was walking on the beach with her friends when an illegal migrant named Jose Medina-Medina approached her and shot her in the head. In response, Haddon did her best to shift the blame from Medina-Medina to Gorman, claiming that she “startled” him, as if that justified murder, and completely ignored the fact that Medina-Medina was an illegal migrant who should never have had a gun or been in the country in the first place.

Now, however, Hadden wants you to know that the real victim of this episode is neither Sheridan Gorman or Jose Medina-Medina, but… Maria Hadden.