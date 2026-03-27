EXCLUSIVE: Top Trump Official Sheds Light On ‘Mess’ Lying Under Hood Of Illegal Trucker Crisis.

After investigating the circumstances that led to the fatal crash in Florida, the DOT in September handed down severe restrictions against non-domiciled CDL holders and identified state governments that were purportedly issuing licenses to foreign truck drivers unlawfully. The DOT in February doubled down with more rules to keep illegal migrants away from big rigs, rolling out new screening processes and eliminating a loophole that previously allowed foreigners with bad driving records to obtain trucking licenses.

Labor groups closely aligned with the Democrat Party quickly sued to squash the new regulations, claiming that the rules would harm hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals.

Barrs argues that the rules are solely intended to keep American highways safe.

“No one wants to lose good, qualified drivers,” Barrs told the DCNF, speaking about the number of migrant drivers expected to be taken off the roads over the next several years due to the tighter regulations. “To me, this is the safety aspect — we have to always bring it back to that piece.”

“I am not willing, in the role I have at FMCSA, to compromise safety just to put someone in the seat of a truck,” he continued.