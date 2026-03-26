PROBABLY FOR THE BEST: OpenAI “indefinitely” shelves plans for erotic ChatGPT.

Insiders told FT that OpenAI mulled scrapping the “adult mode” plan entirely, as even its own advisors warned that ChatGPT users could form unhealthy attachments, which might harm their mental health. One advisor chillingly suggested that the tweak risked turning ChatGPT into a “sexy suicide coach.”

Advisors weren’t the only ones seeing red flags, the report said.

Staff began questioning whether sexy ChatGPT aligned with OpenAI’s mission to make AI that benefits humanity. For staff working on developing “adult mode,” it apparently wasn’t worth the effort to overcome technical challenges for the feature. They faced “difficulties,” sources told FT, “training AI models that previously avoided such conversations for safety reasons to produce explicit content.” It was also hard to keep illegal behavior out of outputs, like bestiality and incest, when using datasets that included sexual content, sources said.