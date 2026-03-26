MORE LIKE THIS, PLEASE: Blanche says DOJ, FBI has ‘cleaned house’ of agents, employees who assisted in Trump prosecutions.

Blanche told an audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Grapevine, Texas, that approximately 200 DOJ employees have either left or been fired under the Trump administration for working on the high-profile cases.

He also commented that FBI Director Kash Patel has removed a string of agents who were connected to the Trump investigations but did not state how many agents have been fired so far.

“There is not a single man or woman at the Department of Justice who had anything to do with those prosecutions,” Blanche said. “Director Patel has cleaned house there too. There isn’t a single man or woman with a gun — federal agent — still in that organization that had anything to do with the prosecution of President Trump.”