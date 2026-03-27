WELL, GOOD: International Olympic Committee announces new Policy on the Protection of the Female (Women’s) Category in Olympic Sport.

Eligibility for any female category event at the Olympic Games or any other IOC event, including individual and team sports, is now limited to biological females, determined on the basis of a one‑time SRY gene screening.

Evidence‑based and expert‑informed, the policy – applicable for the LA28 Olympic Games onwards – protects fairness, safety and integrity in the female category.