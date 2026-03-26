GREAT MOMENTS IN ANTI-JOURNALISM:
Let me rephrase that for those who are confused by the gobbledygook in this headline.
Idaho lawmakers are making it illegal for men to pee in the ladies' room.
— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 26, 2026
GREAT MOMENTS IN ANTI-JOURNALISM:
Let me rephrase that for those who are confused by the gobbledygook in this headline.
Idaho lawmakers are making it illegal for men to pee in the ladies' room.
— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 26, 2026
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