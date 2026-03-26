I THINK IT LOOKS NICER:
Woman who swallowed 3 liters of vodka pleads guilty to sticking googly eyes on $95K blob-like sculpture https://t.co/lKeJrkmwK2 pic.twitter.com/KPOajWN21d
— New York Post (@nypost) March 25, 2026
I THINK IT LOOKS NICER:
Woman who swallowed 3 liters of vodka pleads guilty to sticking googly eyes on $95K blob-like sculpture https://t.co/lKeJrkmwK2 pic.twitter.com/KPOajWN21d
— New York Post (@nypost) March 25, 2026
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