AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Soldiers Issued Crocs So Trump Can Say He Didn't Put Boots On The Ground https://t.co/5Pof0cMVpf pic.twitter.com/wur0gOvoyW
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 25, 2026
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Soldiers Issued Crocs So Trump Can Say He Didn't Put Boots On The Ground https://t.co/5Pof0cMVpf pic.twitter.com/wur0gOvoyW
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 25, 2026
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