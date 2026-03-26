TUCKER CARLSON HAS BECOME TEHRAN’S MOST EFFECTIVE ENGLISH-LANGUAGE PROPAGANDIST: Tucker Carlson’s sickening praise for Sharia tyranny.

Carlson really has lost it. Also on that pod, he sang the praises of Sharia law. He contrasted a place like New York City – where people are ‘shitting on the sidewalk’ and ‘having sex in ATM vestibules’ – with Sharia-ruled nations like Qatar and Saudi Arabia, where order rules and people are happy. They are? Even the gays, who in Saudi Arabia can be put to death for their acts of love behind closed doors? I’m as opposed to public shitting as the next person, but give me the occasional sight of a crackhead’s stool over the state murder of homosexuals, the forced veiling of women and the outlawing of religious conscience any day of the week.

Carlson comes off like one of those oddball ginger Brits who converts to Islam and then holds forth like a roadman imam on the glories of Sharia. He says the Sharia-governed Gulf states are ‘happy… welcoming of others… tolerant of diversity’. Okay, maybe he can explain why Qatar has not one synagogue(hint: it’s an anti-Semitic hellhole that strictly regulates non-Muslim religious belief). Or why a British grandad was once sentenced to 350 lashes in Saudi Arabia for having some homemade booze in his car. Or why a 19-year-old Saudi woman was flogged and jailed for six months after being gang-raped. I’ll tell you why: because she was rumoured to be having an affair with one of her attackers, and to the Islamo-psychos who rule that kingdom that’s as bad being raped. I bet she isn’t ‘happy’, Tucker.

Carlson’s truthless, childish gushing over Sharia nations puts him on a par with those 1930s Western leftists who bigged up Stalin’s regime and neglected to mention his violent purging of tens of thousands of ‘wrongthinkers’. Like them, it seems his need for a foreign entity he can point to as being morally preferable to the knackered West overrides any duty he might feel towards that old thing called truth. And the truth is this: Sharia law is inferior to the universal law of Western nations. Its emphasis on vengeance, where a criminal’s punishment is sometimes put at the discretion of the victim or the victim’s family, unleashes untold cruelty and clannish point-scoring. Carlson might not like poo in New York City but he should know that New York City is legally, morally and socially a more humane place than Riyadh.