IT’S GOOD TO BE THE NOMENKLATURA: Chicago, Where The Mayor’s Safety Is Far More Important Than Any Average Citizen’s. “Reports now circulating in Chicago political media and on social media reveal Mayor Johnson’s personal armed security detail includes as many as 150 Chicago Police Department officers at a cost to taxpayers of roughly $30 million a year. That’s almost three times the number of cops that protected Johnson’s predecessor, Lori Lightfoot.”

It’s about reminding the proles where they stand in the hierarchy.