CHANGE:
I did not have Uganda threatening to declare war on Iran to defend Israel on my 2026 bingo card. https://t.co/iMXlbf2vpb
— Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) March 25, 2026
CHANGE:
I did not have Uganda threatening to declare war on Iran to defend Israel on my 2026 bingo card. https://t.co/iMXlbf2vpb
— Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) March 25, 2026
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