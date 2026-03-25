PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: “Early on, Bruce really and truly did speak for the working man. But somewhere in Hollywood he lost his way:”

I grew up in Bruce Springsteen's hometown. His song "My Hometown" is LITERALLY about my hometown. Springsteen’s music was the anthem of my teenage years. The town is called Freehold, New Jersey. A. & M. Karagheusian, Inc. was a giant carpet mill in Freehold that was once… https://t.co/r77sI6Se2U — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 25, 2026

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