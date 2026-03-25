OH, YOU SWEET SUMMER CHILD! Scott Jennings Embarrasses MeidasTouch Dweeb Over Dems and Gas Prices.

Scott Jennings just made a 23-year-old MeidasTouch commentator look like a fool on live television. Adam Mockler tried to attack Trump over gas prices, and Jennings nuked his narrative mid-roll with a BRUTAL reminder about Democrat policy. MOCKLER: “This is going to be a big… pic.twitter.com/Tu1PteBjZQ — Overton (@overton_news) March 25, 2026

Tweet continues:

MOCKLER: “This is going to be a big blue wave.” “It already was going to be before the war in Iran. And this is the most like visceral change that we’ve seen so far.” “When I drove to the airport today, I passed by two gas stations and I was paying attention. American families are paying attention to this.” JENNINGS: “I’m old enough to remember when Democrats were advocating for higher gas prices to bring about the end of the internal combustion engine.” “NOW, all of the sudden gas prices are a big deal.” MOCKLER: “Wait, which Democrats said they want higher gas prices?” JENNINGS: “Literally ALL of them.” MOCKLER: “They said I want higher gas prices?!” JENNINGS: “Yes! That was the stated policy, to drive prices, up to get rid of the internal combustion engine.”

Flashbacks:

● Biden Taps Economist Who Bemoaned Gas Prices ‘Too Damn Low.’

● Bloomberg headline: The Earth Wants Biden to Keep Gas Prices High.

● Great Moments in Gaslighting: Biden: High gas prices to last ‘as long as it takes’ for Ukraine victory.

● 2008 L.A. Times headline: “The joy of $8 gas.”

● “Under my plan, energy costs will necessarily skyrocket…”

In other words, Obama administration retreads [were] following the same playbook as the original Obama administration: “We’re going to keep at it to ensure the American people are paying their fair share for gas,” is the perfect Kinsley Gaffe for an Obama administration retread like Biden: As Steven Chu, Obama’s then-incoming energy secretary, told the Wall Street Journal in the fall of 2008: “Somehow we have to figure out how to boost the price of gasoline to the levels in Europe.”