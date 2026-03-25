It will be a happy day when the last of the left-wing late-night “comedians” is finally off the air. The latest outrage comes from Jimmy Kimmel, who might have been funny once in his life, but if so, I missed it:
When Markwayne Mullin was 20 his dad's health took a turn. He dropped out of college to run the family business. He built it from 6 people into a multimillion dollar HVAC company with 150+ employees.
He's a pillar of his community, and @jimmykimmel can't even tell a funny joke. https://t.co/yVfsqzpRgh
— Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) March 25, 2026
What is it with the left and their hatred of plumbers? I’m so old, I can remember prominent lefties assuring themselves that “a working-class hero is something to be.”
UPDATE: Speaking of which:
I don’t get it – it’s a flex AOC was a bartender but it’s a negative Markwayne was a plumber?
You are such a hack. https://t.co/clMnaaA6wA
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 25, 2026