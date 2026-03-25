March 25, 2026

TIME TO GET THE HOOK:

It will be a happy day when the last of the left-wing late-night “comedians” is finally off the air. The latest outrage comes from Jimmy Kimmel, who might have been funny once in his life, but if so, I missed it:

What is it with the left and their hatred of plumbers? I’m so old, I can remember prominent lefties assuring themselves that “a working-class hero is something to be.”

UPDATE: Speaking of which:

Posted at 8:16 pm by Ed Driscoll