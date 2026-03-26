NEXT!
Defense Minister Israel Katz confirms: The commander of Iran’s IRGC Navy has been killed, along with all senior naval command officials. pic.twitter.com/ZCGCAQnwcH
— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 26, 2026
NEXT!
Defense Minister Israel Katz confirms: The commander of Iran’s IRGC Navy has been killed, along with all senior naval command officials. pic.twitter.com/ZCGCAQnwcH
— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 26, 2026
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