NOT ANTIWAR, JUST ON THE OTHER SIDE:
Applause line at protest in Philly: "For every US soldier who comes back in casket, we cheer!"
pic.twitter.com/Kloa4Poodu
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 25, 2026
NOT ANTIWAR, JUST ON THE OTHER SIDE:
Applause line at protest in Philly: "For every US soldier who comes back in casket, we cheer!"
pic.twitter.com/Kloa4Poodu
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 25, 2026
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