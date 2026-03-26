KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: President Trump Is One of Many People Skipping CPAC This Year. “There are no tea leaves to be read in President Trump being a no-show at CPAC. In fact, there never was any tea in the first place. MAGA is fine and CPAC just ain’t the party that it used to be.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.