IT’S MY THURSDAY ESSAY FOR VIP SUBSCRIBERS: Here Comes Skynet.

“Our product is used, on occasion, to kill people,” Palantir CEO and cofounder Alex Karp told Axios in 2020, and this year, the company’s artificial intelligence software helps the U.S. military target, sort, locate, and strike Iranian military targets at scale.

“At Palantir we were built to give our warfighters… an unfair advantage,” Karp said at his company’s developer conference last week. “It was, ‘Yeah, we’re going to really F- our enemies.’ And I take great pride in that.”

And he should.

Within a week of President Donald Trump’s GO! order for Operation Epic Fury, the mainstream media was already abuzz with reports of “How Palantir and Anthropic AI helped the US hit 1,000 Iran targets in 24 hours.”

“The platform generated real-time targeting insights and prioritized strike locations,” the Money Control report said, but the reality is so much more impressive than just that.