BIG MONEY: Space stocks rally on reports of SpaceX’s imminent IPO filing.

Space stocks soared Wednesday following a report that Elon Musk’s SpaceX could file to go public as soon as this week.

Satellite designer AST SpaceMobile and Rocket Lab both jumped about 10%. Rocket maker Firefly Aerospace, which went public in August, climbed 16%. York Space, an aerospace company that held its IPO in January, rose 5% on the news.

According to the Information, the highly anticipated stock market debut for SpaceX could raise over $75 billion. CNBC previously reported that it could be the biggest IPO ever, seeking a $1.75 trillion valuation.