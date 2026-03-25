HOMELESS, INC.: L.A. hands $107M ‘blank check’ to homeless group who constantly sues the city. “LAFLA has sued the city of L.A. in a dozen cases, including one that attempted to block the city from following a state law to dismantle inoperable recreational vehicles and promote community safety.”
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