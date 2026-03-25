GET OFF MY LAWN: Newly purchased Vizio TVs now require Walmart accounts to use smart features.

Since 2024, Vizio TVs have required a Vizio account, which a Vizio OS website says is necessary for accessing “exclusive offers, subscription management, and tailored support.” Accounts are also central to Vizio’s business, which is largely driven by ads and tracking tied to its OS.

A Walmart spokesperson confirmed to Ars Technica that Walmart accounts will be mandatory on “select new Vizio OS TVs” for owners to complete onboarding and to use smart TV features…

The representative wouldn’t confirm which TV models are affected. We wouldn’t be surprised to see the requirement for a Walmart account eventually expanded to apply to all newly purchased Vizio OS TVs or already-purchased devices through an update.

Walmart’s representative said the Walmart account integration is “designed to respect consumer choice and privacy, with data used in aggregated, permissioned, and compliant ways” but didn’t specify how.