THE EV BUBBLE CONTINUES TO DEFLATE: Honda And Sony Are Killing Their Two Afeela Electric Cars.

Sony surprised everyone when it dabbled in the car scene at CES 2020 with an electric sedan, followed a year later by an SUV. The tech giant teamed up with Honda in 2022, establishing the Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) joint venture to bring these concepts to production. However, that’s no longer happening, as neither the sedan nor the SUV will ever go on sale.

Development of both vehicles has come to an abrupt end, although the decision is not entirely surprising. Earlier this month, Honda canceled two of its own EVs and a third model that was supposed to resurrect the Acura RSX. In a joint statement released today, Honda and Sony said the automaker’s sweeping changes to its electric car strategy are also affecting the Afeela-branded models intended for sale by the joint venture.