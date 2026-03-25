IT’S AMAZING WHAT A NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN CAN ACCOMPLISH:

1. "Palestine" sucked the air out of everything else; and 2. protests were led disproportionately by foreign students, and few such students are coming to the US, they are being screened for being hostile to the US before being given visas, and they understand if they violate the… https://t.co/s4xNgVgdFs

— David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) March 25, 2026