JUST REMEMBER THAT THE POINT OF HIGH-SPEED RAIL IS TO SPEND THE MONEY, NOT TO BUILD A RAILROAD, AND IT ALL MAKES SENSE:

Palantir CTO @ssankar in 2024: “For $10 billion, @elonmusk put 300 rockets in orbit.” “For $11 billion the state of California has built 1600ft of elevated rail, with no rail.” https://t.co/1UcpANmzSR pic.twitter.com/0c0OhA2tfL — Jawwwn (@jawwwn_) March 25, 2026

Somebody need to remind Andreessen that even if California does someday, somehow finish the project, the high-speed part still won’t reach Los Angeles or San Francisco.