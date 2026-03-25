ED MORRISSEY: More Stupid Media Tricks: Trump Kept In the Dark By Aides on War, NBC ‘Reports.’

Yup, last week, they claimed killing any enemy’s leadership only prolongs a war. On Monday, the President lied about engaging in talks with Iran. On Tuesday, we should not have talks at all, pretending Iran is the same now as it was before the war. https://t.co/LEROmhfFUL

After that, one would expect that the media might be humbled into at least a consideration that Trump knows more about this than they do. For NBC, however, that is precisely why they have to double down:

They said the videos are also driving Trump’s increasing frustration with news coverage of the war. Trump has pointed to the success depicted in the daily videos to privately question why his administration can’t better influence the public narrative, asking aides why the news media doesn’t emphasize what he’s seeing, one of the current U.S. officials and the former U.S. official said.

And that’s what this story is all about. Trump made the Protection Racket Media look like a bunch of saps. Even worse, it exposed the US media industry as being invested in America’s failure if it also carries an opportunity to damage Trump. Having been exposed as water-carriers for the IRGC, now NBC wants to deflect from that revelation by painting Trump as somehow disengaged, isolated, and uninformed, which might just be the biggest case of projection since Thomas Edison invented the motion-picture industry.