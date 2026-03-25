AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Airport Wait Times Eliminated After TSA Checkpoints Taken Over By Chick-Fil-A https://t.co/aOaGRhtVZQ pic.twitter.com/WTELY0f6ph
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 24, 2026
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Airport Wait Times Eliminated After TSA Checkpoints Taken Over By Chick-Fil-A https://t.co/aOaGRhtVZQ pic.twitter.com/WTELY0f6ph
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 24, 2026
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