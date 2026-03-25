ZERO EFFS TO GIVE: ‘Get Down! Get Down! They’re Gonna See Us!’: Six Months of Hiding From ICE.
Legal residents and citizens don’t have this problem, so go someplace where you’re one of those.
ZERO EFFS TO GIVE: ‘Get Down! Get Down! They’re Gonna See Us!’: Six Months of Hiding From ICE.
Legal residents and citizens don’t have this problem, so go someplace where you’re one of those.
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